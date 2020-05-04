KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kira

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kira, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Kira is a 4-month-old Chihuahua mix who has been at the shelter since mid-March.
She was briefly adopted but returned, which was no fault of her own. She loves cuddles, giving kisses and getting treats.
She is also up-to-date on her vaccines.
Kira’s adoption fees for Monday, May 4, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
