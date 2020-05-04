Lubbock Christian University names The United Family as Community Partner of the Year

"Robert Taylor and the United Family have been amazing partners with Lubbock Christian University. As we started construction on the new LCU School of Business, United's executive team came to campus and wrote scriptures and prayers on the foundation of the building,” said, Raymond Richardson, VP for university advancement. "The United Family values people and relationships, and this is what makes them so good at what they do. Partnerships such as this one, built on faith, community, and mutual respect, tend to sustain for decades."