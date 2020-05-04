Rabbit Hemorragic Disease Virus 2 has been found in Lubbock and Hockley counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rabbit Hemorragic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) has been found in Lubbock and Hockley counties.
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 is a fatal, viral disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbits, including hares, jackrabbits and cottontails.
It does not affect human health or affect other animal species. In the meantime, farmers and ranchers should be aware of this disease.
The RHDV2 strain is a rare disease in the U.S. and was first identified on several islands in Washington State in July 2019.
Since that time, it has been confirmed in both wild and domestic rabbits in New Mexico, Arizona, and most recently in Texas.
The RHDV2 disease is highly contagious and spreads between rabbits through contact with infected rabbits or carcasses, their meat or their fur, contaminated food or water, or materials coming in contact with them.
RHDV2 can persist in the environment for a long time. These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in the wild rabbit populations.
The Texas Animal Health Commission can be reached at here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.