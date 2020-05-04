Several City Departments on First Floor of Citizens Tower Now Open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several departments within the City of Lubbock, that are now located on the first floor of Citizens Tower, are opened to the public Monday, May 4, 2020.
Citizens Tower is located at 1314 Avenue K.
In this new location, customers will be greeted by friendly Customer Service Representatives from the Building Safety, Planning, Code Enforcement, Environmental Health, Engineering and Accounting - Cash Receipts Departments.
The offices will be open 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
