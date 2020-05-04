Terry County to host a Drive Through Military Mobile COVID-19 testing site

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Terry County will be hosting a Drive Through Military Mobile testing site for COVID-19 on May 6, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn.
Terry County is working with Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The address for the Rodeo Barn is 1792 County Road 430. Intersection of US Hwy 137 & amp; CR 430.
Testing will be free and first responders will be tested without any symptoms.
Test results will be back within 48 to 72hrs.
