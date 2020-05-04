Terry County to host a Drive Through Military Mobile COVID-19 testing site

Terry County to host a Drive Through Military Mobile COVID-19 testing site
Testing for COVID-19 has dramatically increased over the past two weeks. (Source: WTOC)
May 4, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 2:58 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Terry County will be hosting a Drive Through Military Mobile testing site for COVID-19 on May 6, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn.

Terry County is working with Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The address for the Rodeo Barn is 1792 County Road 430. Intersection of US Hwy 137 & amp; CR 430.

Testing will be free and first responders will be tested without any symptoms.

Test results will be back within 48 to 72hrs.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.