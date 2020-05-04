5th COVID-19 case reported in Lamb County

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A fifth case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lamb County. The latest case was in a resident of Littlefield who was tested at a local clinic.
That patient is now quarantined at home, according to the Lamb County Leader-News. An updated count of cases, not included the newest case, is now at three active with another two who have recovered.
On May 1, the county confirmed its fourth case of COVID-19 in Sudan.
That case was a Sudan woman who is in her early 30′s.
Another positive case of COVID was reported in Eart on April 25. The person is quarantined at home. This will be the third case for the county.
The City of LIttlefield reported its second case of COVID on Sunday, April 12.
“This afternoon the County Judge was notified of a second confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in the community. This case was related to Patient-1 and this person has been in quarantine and remains in quarantine. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has not alerted us to any possible places of contact with this individual within our community. There are no other confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Littlefield or Lamb County at this time.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the first case in a resident of Littlefield on March 27.
The DSHS and those with Lamb County are working to identify those who have been directly affected by this. DeLoach is also asking residents to cooperate with the DSHS and give all information needed to properly identify anyone who may have come in contact with this person.
“I want to remind everyone that this is not a surprise to any of us — for some time now, COVID-19 has been confirmed in most of the counties surrounding us,” DeLoach said in a public statement. “We have been working to prepare and respond to this virus in a safe and effective manner.”
This now brings the total number of coronavirus cases on the South Plains to 36. The majority of the cases confirmed are in Lubbock County where, as of the publishing of this article, there are 23 cases.
“As I have said several times, this is not a time to panic. Lamb County citizens must continue to do what we do best — take care of our families, and check on our neighbors,” DeLocah said.
