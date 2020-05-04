5th COVID-19 case reported in Lamb County

“This afternoon the County Judge was notified of a second confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in the community. This case was related to Patient-1 and this person has been in quarantine and remains in quarantine. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has not alerted us to any possible places of contact with this individual within our community. There are no other confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Littlefield or Lamb County at this time.”