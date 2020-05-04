Tito’s Vodka in Austin now makes hand sanitizer, donates to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tito’s Vodka has donated their self-made hand sanitizer to the South Plains Food Bank and Hockley County.
The Tito’s distillery team has been working as quickly as possible to ramp up the production of hand sanitizer that they have been giving away to those in need.
So far Tito’s has surpassed their initial goal of producing 24 tons of hand sanitizer, and is now set up to producer 60 tons a week.
Tito’s Vodka donated a case of their hand sanitizer to the South Plains Food Bank so they can continue to assist people in need safely.
Tito’s has donated sanitizer to critical frontline organizations in Austin and other communities throughout Texas, as well as to New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan, California and Florida.
You can read more about Tito’s Vodka hand sanitizer here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.