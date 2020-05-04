Two cold fronts this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three days with record high temperatures last week, with more heat yesterday and today. A cold front, however, will arrive this evening. Then a second, perhaps stronger, cold front will arrive later in the week.
Sunny, gusty, and hot this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-90s northwest to greater than 100 degrees east.
My forecast high for Lubbock is 99°. See the end of this post for more on the recent and today's heat.
The first of the two cold fronts mentioned will move south through the viewing area this evening. Following the front, gusty and cooler. However, lows will remain a bit above average readings Tuesday morning.
My forecast low for Lubbock is 55°. The average low for the date is 52°.
Much cooler tomorrow, generally sunny, and somewhat windy. Highs tomorrow, Cinco de Mayo, will range from the mid-70s (northwestern viewing area) to near 80° (in the southeast).
There will be a slight chill in the air Wednesday morning, but warm air will return during the afternoon. Highs in the 80s will be common.
More heat is expected Thursday, with highs generally in the 90s.
The second of the two cold fronts mentioned is expected Thursday night. Current data indicates high temperature following the front will drop into the 60s and 70s with lows over the weekend in the 40s.
There is a good chance of a temperature forecast "bust". That is, it could go wildly wrong. A change in the Northern Hemisphere weather pattern is expected to funnel unseasonable chilly air into the central and eastern US this week and next. If the western extent of the chilly air ends up farther east than forecast, then my forecast is too cool. If the western extent ends up farther west, then my forecast is too warm.
And it is possible, if not likely, that the western extent will shift back and forth. I, and others, may be making significant changes to our extended forecast. Keep an eye on it right here on our Weather Page!
Lubbock's Recent and Forecast Heat
Last Tuesday's high was 96°, replacing the record for the date of 94° set in 1992.
Friday's high was 101°, replacing the record for the date of 96° set in 1992 and tied in 2012.
Saturday's high was 100°, replacing the record for the date of 97° set in 1943 and tied in 2012.
Yesterday's high was 96°, not quite a record. Lubbock's May 3 record high is 98°, set in 1940 and tied in 1996 and again in 2012
The record high for today, May 4, is 104°, set in 1947. The average high for the date is 81°.
I’ll have more in my video which I’ll post here to our Weather Page by 9 this morning.
