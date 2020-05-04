City: Recoveries continue to outpace cases, plans in the work for area graduations

- Last week the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases.
- Plans are in the works for putting together safe graduation programs for the major schools in and around Lubbock.
- On Thursday there will be discussions on how area higher education campuses will re-open in the fall.
- There are concerns about people out at Buffalo Springs Lake over the weekend, but the situation seems to have resolved.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Optimism is still on the minds of City of Lubbock leaders. The leveling off of COVID-19 cases has made it possible to focus on re-opening efforts and normalizing the community.
In Lubbock County, it has been 17 days since 20 new cases were reported. For the last nine days, as of Monday morning, there was only one day with double-digit confirmed number of cases.
The number of new cases in the county has dropped for three consecutive weeks.
Three weeks ago, the number of new cases was at 123, two weeks ago there were 68 cases and last week there was only 54 new cases. The number of deaths remains at 44.
“(That) does not mean we can go back to how we interacted prior to this outbreak,” Katherine Wells, Lubbock’s health department director said.
There is also an expectation that the numbers of new cases could go up because there is more interaction. But the city and local hospitals are prepared for that.
Lubbock’s Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook still encourages anyone who goes out in public to wear a face covering. Wearing those face coverings helps stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“That’s so important that we continue to slow this virus and spread it out," Cook said. "It’s not going to go away but we can continue to put a wet blanket on it.”
Members of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force’s education subcommittee will be putting their heads together soon to come up with a plan on graduation ceremonies for the major Lubbock-area schools.
Those high school would include those within the Lubbock Independent School District, Frenship ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and area private schools. That could more than likely take place outdoors.
However, there is currently no date on when that would take place, but the ideal time would be before the summer.
“We’re putting together a plan to make it where they can be honored and yet in an extremely safe fashion,” Robert Taylor, CEO of United Supermarkets and co-chair of the economic task force.
The task force will also meet on Thursday and discuss how area institutions of higher education will go about opening back up. Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College have all announced they will have face-to-face courses start back up in the fall.
