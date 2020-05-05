Cool night ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As expected, a cold front tracked across the area during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.
The front produced a 42 mph wind gust at Lubbock International Airport overnight.
Temperatures will be noticeably cooler across the South Plains tonight.
Under clear skies, we can expect cool overnight lows in the middle to upper 40’s in the Lubbock area with lower 50’s off the Caprock.
Winds taper off to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast Wednesday. It will be a touch warmer with highs in the lower 80’s.
Winds return to the southeast at 10 to 15 mph Wednesday.
The dry line sharpens Thursday with hot daytime highs in the lower to middle 90’s.
It will become windy with southwest winds up to 20 to 35 mph during the afternoon.
A cold front could produce a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night followed by much cooler air Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.