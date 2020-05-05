Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

COVID cases increase by single digits, strike force team visits Amarillo, relaxed social distancing increases oil prices

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | May 5, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has added six more cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 560.

Buffalo Springs Lake changed its beach hours after several fights over the weekend.

A federal coronavirus strike force team is in Amarillo to help deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The price of oil is starting to climb in international markets.

  • A new report, released today, shows vehicle usage in the U.S. and other parts of the world will soon increase.
  • West Texas Intermediate was up almost 10 percent, while Brent Crude was up nearly 7 percent.
  • Read more from Reuters News here: Oil prices extend gains on demand hopes as lockdowns ease

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.