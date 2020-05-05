Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has added six more cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 560.
- There are 260 active cases and 255 people have recovered.
- One death was reported Monday; a total of 45 people have died.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: 6 new cases, one additional death; 560 total in Lubbock County
Buffalo Springs Lake changed its beach hours after several fights over the weekend.
- The beaches will now close at 8 p.m. daily.
- Anyone found in groups of more than 10 will be asked to leave.
- Read more on those changes here: Lubbock County Officials and Local Homeowners React to Crowds at Buffalo Springs Lake
A federal coronavirus strike force team is in Amarillo to help deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases.
- Many of the cases are linked to an area meat packing plant.
- The federal team will investigate the outbreak, and provide testing and tracing.
- Read more here: What the Strike Force will bring to help battle Texas Panhandle COVID-19 outbreak
The price of oil is starting to climb in international markets.
- A new report, released today, shows vehicle usage in the U.S. and other parts of the world will soon increase.
- West Texas Intermediate was up almost 10 percent, while Brent Crude was up nearly 7 percent.
- Read more from Reuters News here: Oil prices extend gains on demand hopes as lockdowns ease
