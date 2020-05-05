Floyd County: 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Floyd County reports five confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of May 19.
Case 1: Reported on Monday, April 6. The person is a 65-year-old female and the case is travel related. The woman is not hospitalized and is self-quarantined.
Case 2: Reported on Tuesday, April 14. The person is a 29-year-old female. No other information is available.
Case 3: Reported Wednesday, April 22. The person is a male between the ages of 41-50. The man is not hospitalized and is self-quarantined.
Case 4: Reported Tuesday, May 5. The person is a female between the age of 51-60. Possibly exposed at work. The female has been quarantined and not hospitalized.
Case 5: Reported Tuesday, May 19. The person is a female between the age of 61-70. Her exposure is unknown. The woman has been quarantined and not hospitalized.
As of May 19, Floyd County has three recoveries and two active cases.
