KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeb

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zeb, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zeb is a 3-year-old black and tan shepherd mix who has been with LAS for about six weeks.
He comes off a bit shy at first, but once he comes around he likes to give hugs. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Zeb’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 5, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kira
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.