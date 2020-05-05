LCU names new Senior Vice Presidents

“One of the many things that attracted me to Lubbock Christian University was the strong leadership that already existed here,” said new, incoming President Scott McDowell. “Both in terms of strong overall character and specific expertise, I am blessed to be welcomed by an incredibly gifted and competent team.” McDowell continued, “I was impressed immediately by Al Roberts’ business acumen and his ability to apply sound business principles to the higher education model, and I have been continually impressed by the depth of integrity and character displayed by Dr. Starr.”