LISD, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship announce outdoor graduation plans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Immediately following Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that outdoor graduations would be allowed on or after June 1, Frenship ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Lubbock ISD posted announcements regarding their plans for graduation.
Lubbock ISD announced their plans to honor more than 1,500 seniors. Lubbock ISD staff is working in coordination with state and local officials to ensure all events follow health and safety guidelines, officials said in a news release.
All LISD graduation ceremonies will be at PlainsCapital Park. Families will receive additional details this week about event access, seating allowances, and other important information. The schedule is included below:
- Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. - Talkington School for Young Women Leaders
- Friday, June 5 at 8:30 a.m. - Lubbock High School
- Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. - Monterey High School
- Saturday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. - Estacado High School
- Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. - Coronado High School
According to Lubbock-Cooper ISD, New Hope Academy’s graduation ceremony will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 at Pirate Stadium. Lubbock-Cooper High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5 at Pirate Stadium.
Parents of Lubbock-Cooper ISD seniors will be sent further information regarding guest limitations and weather plans on Wednesday, May 6.
Frenship High School says their current tentative plan is that the graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Peoples Bank Stadium.
In order to comply with guidelines set by the State, Frenship ISD says the ceremony would include guest seating limitations. Each senior will be issued four tickets for guests. The graduation would be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
Frenship ISD says they will release more ceremony details once plans have been finalized.
