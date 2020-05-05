Lubbock man indicted for robbery of a pharmacy

Ryan Jacob Espinosa, 26 (Source: Lubbock Police)
May 5, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:43 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ryan Jacob Espinoza, 26, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the police report, Espinoza dressed in a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face, entered the pharmacy with a weapon. He demanded pharmaceutical narcotics, the pharmacist complied and Espinoza left the building.

The building was placed on a short lockdown as officers searched the building.

Officers identified 26-year-old Ryan Espinoza as the suspect, and located him outside of a residence in the 8100 block of Vernon Avenue.

Espinoza is not currently in Jail at this time.

