Lubbock PD investigating May 1 fatal crash

**Press release from the Lubbock Police Department**
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a May 1 crash that resulted in the death of 69-year-old Sharyon Butler.
A Ford F-150, driven by Butler, was traveling westbound in the 7200 block of 50th Street, approaching a stop sign. A Hyundai Elantra, driven by 26-year-old Lorenzo Flores with two additional passengers, was traveling in the 4900 block of Upland Avenue. Both units collided in the intersection.
The driver of the F-150 and all three occupants of the Elantra were transported to UMC by EMS with moderate injuries. On May 3, Butler died from her injuries.
The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.
