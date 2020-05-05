Lubbock’s Jazz donates wall money to workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen has been a staple of the Lubbock restaurant industry for the past decades and now the Cajun restaurant wants to give back to its employees.
People have been stapling bills on the walls since the restaurant opened 34 years ago. Now, management has decided to take that money down and give it to employees to make up for lost wages.
The restaurant will also have a contest in which people can guess how much money is on the wall to win a $100 gift card.
Jazz management says it is planning a grand re-opening when it is safe to do so. The restaurant will open up with the hope that customers will bring back the tradition of decorating the walls with money.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.