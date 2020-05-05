2 men indicted for double murder in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricky Clardy Jr., 20, and Malachi Gibson, 18, of Lubbock have been indicted by the Lubbock Grand Jury on charges of murder.
According to police reports, around 2 a.m. on April 4, Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of 49th Street. Based on the investigation, Clardy and Gibson approached the front door of an apartment and were met by the four victims at the door. A verbal argument ensued and Clardy discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, striking the four victims. Clardy and Gibson fled the scene in a vehicle.
Altamirano and Michael Bean were found by officers outside the residence with life-threatening injuries. Two additional juvenile victims were located with non-life-threatening injuries. All four victims were transported by EMS to University Medical Center. Altamirano and Michael Bean were pronounced deceased at UMC.
Ricky Clardy Jr. is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $600,000.
Malachi Gibson is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
