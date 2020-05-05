2 men indicted for double murder in Lubbock

According to police reports, around 2 a.m. on April 4, Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of 49th Street. Based on the investigation, Clardy and Gibson approached the front door of an apartment and were met by the four victims at the door. A verbal argument ensued and Clardy discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, striking the four victims. Clardy and Gibson fled the scene in a vehicle.