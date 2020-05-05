More “roller-roaster” weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first of two cold fronts this week arrived overnight. You may have heard the wind bringing much cooler air into the South Plains. Temperatures will rapidly recover the next two days, ahead of another cold front. Here's what I expect.
This Cinco de Mayo began partly cloudy, windy, and slightly chilly. This afternoon will be sunny, the wind will gradually diminish, and it will be much cooler. Lubbock's high yesterday was 99°. My forecast for today is 77°. That's a drop of twentytwo degrees, and four degrees below the average May 5 high.
Highs will range from the low 70s in the northwestern viewing area to the upper 70s in the southeastern viewing area.
Tonight will be mostly fair, the wind will remain light, and there will be a slight chill. Lows will range from the mid-40s (northwest) to the low 50s (southeast).
Tomorrow morning there will be a slight chill in the air, but warm air will return in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s will be common under a mostly sunny sky. The afternoon will be a little breezy with a southerly wind of 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday begins cool, but the afternoon will be partly cloudy, windy and hot. Highs generally will be in the 90s. There will be a slight chance of strong, possibly severe, storms Thursday afternoon and early evening.
The second of this week's two cold fronts is expected Thursday night. Current data indicates high temperatures following the front will drop into the 60s and 70s, and lows Saturday morning in the 30s and 40s.
As I noted here yesterday, there is a chance this temperature forecast may "bust". That is, it could go wrong. Possibly wildly so.
A change in the weather pattern is sending unseasonable chilly air into the central and eastern US. The same change is sending unseasonably hot air into the western US. The pattern is expected to hold through most of next week.
If the western extent of the chilly air ends up farther east than forecast, then my forecast is too cool. If the western extent ends up farther west, then my forecast is too warm.
Watch for changes by checking our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. It's also available in our free KCBD Weather App. If you did so yesterday and do so again today, you will notice I've increased forecast temperatures late in the period.
There will be, of course, much more including graphics in my daily video posting here on our Weather Page before 9 this morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.