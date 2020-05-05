Shallowater ISD Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Border resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Superintendent for Shallowater ISD has announced his resignation.
The Shallowater Independent School District released a statement on the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Border on Tuesday, thanking him for 15 years of service.
Dr. Border has served as Superintendent of Shallowater ISD since January 2015. He began his career as a Principal in Shallowater ISD, in 2006.
He has also been Head Baseball Coach, Secondary School Coordinator, and Assistant Superintendent for the District. In addition, he has served as the Executive Director for the Shallowater Education Foundation. Prior to working in Shallowater ISD, he served as a Classroom Teacher and Assistant Principal at Ector County ISD.
Shallowater ISD says David Foote has been selected to serve as interim Superintendent as of May 5, until a new Superintendent of schools is chosen by the Board of Trustees. The board says they plan to have a new Superintendent selected by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
You can read the full joint statement from Shallowater ISD and the Board of Trustees here:
