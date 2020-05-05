Texas Tech Alumni Association announces 2020 top Techsan Honorees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Alumni Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Top Techsan honorees.
The Top Techsan Award recognizes Texas Tech University staff members who display hard work and dedication to the Texas Tech community.
The 2020 Top Techsan recipients include:
-Brenda L. Martinez, Sr., associate registrar in the Office of the Registar
-Dominique Massey, marketing coordinator and lead counselor in the Texas Tech University Career Center
-Lori Lightfoot, lead administrator for undergraduate research in the Honors College
-Monica Hicks, assistant to the dean in the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Office
-Reagan Ribordy, director for international programs in the Office of International Affairs
Each honoree was nominated by fellow Texas Tech faculty, students or staff.
Selections are made based on nominations of individuals, emphasizing work ethic and attitude within the Texas Tech community.
Honorees will be recognized during the 2020 Top Techsan luncheon slated for noon on Aug. 12 in the Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center and will be presented with a commemorative plaque and a $500 honorarium.
Make plans to attend this year’s luncheon this August and join the Texas Tech Alumni Association in recognizing the 2020 honorees. Information on ticket and table reservations will be available closer to the event.
