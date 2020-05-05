Wayland Baptist to open campus this fall

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University in Plainview is the latest area higher education institution to announce it will return to face-to-face instruction in the coming fall semester.
However, that plan is subject to change depending on what local, state and national guidelines are put in place in August, when students are set to return. Wayland now joins Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College in announcing its return to face-to-face instruction.
The plan to re-open also applies to the university’s external campuses.
Currently its campuses are closed while its buildings and dormitories are being cleaned and sanitized. The closure came as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university is also finishing up this semester online and has plans to have in-person classes during its summer session if possible. However, those classes are being prepared to go online if necessary.
“The decision to reopen our campuses was not made lightly,” Bobby Hall, Wayland president wrote in a letter to campus. As we map out the plan to reopen our classrooms, laboratories and residence halls, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the communities we serve. We will continue to follow CDC-recommended protocols and governmental guidance to ensure a healthy experience for everyone.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.