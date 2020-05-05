What the Strike Force will bring to help battle Texas Panhandle COVID-19 outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo has now surpassed 1,000 active COVID-19 cases, Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Greg Abbott are interested in helping Amarillo contain the spread.
Governor Abbott has been speaking with Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the hot spots in our area and how he feels Amarillo residents should be handling the situation.
“The Governor emphasized to me, that it is important for people to stay in if they can stay in,” said Mayor Nelson.
The State and Federal Strike Force will be working on a variety of things including increased COVID-19 testing and mobile testing sites.
“We’re still working through all those details. We have space for them at the Civic Center. We also have space for them at the Tri-State Fair Grounds, so we are working that out today,” said Amarillo’s City Manager Jared Miller.
“The truth is, it’s fluid. They are arriving today, and we will be in discussions. We know the issues that we have, and we are prepared to discuss those issues with them and see what their strategies are,” said Mayor Nelson.
Currently, the Amarillo Public Health Department has only been testing people who were showing symptoms, and 20 percent of those tests are coming back positive.
“As we start testing more asymptomatic people, that positive return rate will likely go down some, but since you’re testing more people, we are going to have more positives,” said Miller.
Even though we are experiencing high volumes of positives, Dr. Scott Milton says it’s not over yet.
“I would say that we are not quite peaking yet. What we will be watching are the number of new cases over the next week or two,” said Amarillo Health Authority’s Dr. Scott Milton.
As federal and State workers are traveling to Amarillo to help, there will be a group of departments working to report updates.
“There will be a joint effort with the CDC, and the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Deputy Regional Director for the State Health Department, here in region one, will be part of this team, as will I,” said Casie Stoughton, director of the Amarillo Public Health Department.
Ventilators are among the supplies the government is supposed to be bringing to ensure Amarillo hospitals do not run out.
