32-year-old indicted for arson that destroyed home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joseph Huntsman, 32, of Lubbock has been indicted by the Lubbock Grand Jury on a charge of arson of a habitat.
According to Huntsman’s booking sheet at the Lubbock County Detention Center, Huntsman lived in the home that was destroyed by the fire. Both he and another person were inside the house when the fire was ignited. Once the fire was ignited, Huntsman woke the second adult.
When Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived, firefighters found fire coming out of the first floor windows lapping up to the second story.
LFR says crews had to go into a defensive operation. There were numerous voids that made extinguishing the fire difficult.
The two-story home in the 2400 block of 25th Street has been declared a total loss after the house fire.
Huntsman is currently in the Lubbock county detention center on a $100,000 bond.
