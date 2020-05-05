27-year-old indicted for capital murder after death of infant stuffed in backpack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted 27-year-old Trevor Marquis Rowe, of Lubbock, on a charge of capitol murder.
Rowe’s indictment is on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age.
According to the police report, Rowe confessed to police he stuffed a 10-month-old child into a backpack and left her in the trunk of his vehicle for more than five hours.
Rowe had picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site. Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for several hours, according to the police report.
Rowe and the child’s mother lived together. Rowe is the mother’s boyfriend and was not the father of the child.
Rowe is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.
