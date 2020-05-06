Ahead of and behind our next front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a chill early today, temperatures will warm to near average this afternoon and to well above average tomorrow. A seasonably strong cold front will blow through the South Plains Thursday night. Significant cooling will follow.
Sunny with a light wind and a chill early this morning. The light wind will continue through early afternoon. Highs will range from near 80 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the southern viewing area.
Mostly fair, breezy, and cool tonight. Lows will range from the low 50s northwest to the low 60s southeast.
Partly sunny and windy with a hot afternoon tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will range from the low to upper 90s! My forecast high for Lubbock is 98°. The average high for May 7 is 81°. The record for the date is 100° (in 2009). Wind gusts greater than 40 mph are possible.
There will be a slight chance of isolated strong/severe storms over the far eastern viewing area from late afternoon through early evening. The threats posed by any storms that do develop will be damaging hail and wind.
Other than the storm chance mentioned, it will be mostly cloudy, windy, and turning much cooler Thursday night as the cold front moves south through the South Plains.
Behind the front it will be partly sunny, windy and chilly Friday morning. It will be much cooler and winds will only gradually drop off during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to near 70 in the southern viewing area. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph are possible.
I expect quite a chill early Saturday, but a sunny and mild afternoon.

