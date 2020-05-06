All Saints Robotics Team creates face shield components for first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the fight against COVID-19 continues, first responders here in the Hub City and beyond are getting help from a group of students at All Saints.
They were inspired to help out after they saw a story that aired on KCBD in March, about a group of engineering students at Texas Tech who were using 3D printers to make face shields for front-line workers.
So, they found their own way to step up and help out.
“Our main goal is to distribute personal protective equipment to people who need it,” said All Saints sophomore, Brennan Moreno.
His decision, along with Diego Cervera and Anthony Paone was a “no-brainer,” according to the Director of Instructional Technology, Dr. Penny Carpenter.
“When this happened and we meet and I said ‘Hey guys, what do you think? Is there any way we can contribute, or help?’ and it was ‘Yes, let’s do this,'” Carpenter said.
After seeing the story that aired on NewsChannel 11, Dr. Carpenter and her students reached out to the engineering group at Texas Tech to see what they could do.
They received the instructional file for the shield components on March 31 and got to work making visors and clips.
“I don’t think everybody has a 3D printer that they can make these things with, so since this group has it I think it was our responsibility to help,” Cervera said.
They were able to print 31 visors in 30 days to give to the Tech engineering group, a big moment that was not lost on Dr. Carpenter.
“For them to be a part of something that is so big and so important that’s not only affecting our local community, but worldwide, they’ve been a part of that solution and that just warms my heart. I’m just so proud of them.”
