1 arrested for Monday East Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Derik Edmond for a murder Monday morning in East Lubbock.
Edmond is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond for charged with the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Jolly.
Police were called to the 200 block of Zenith Avenue Monday morning after a shooting was reported, according to LPD. A large crowd gathered near the 2600 block of East Baylor Street when the shots were fired.
Officer arrived to find Jolly with serious injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.