Covenant now offers COVID-19 antibody tests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health is the first area hospital to offer COVID-19 antibody tests that let people know if they have been exposed to coronavirus.
This test is available for any healthy person over 18-years-old from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwest Medical Park at 98th Street and Slide Road. These test are especially useful for asymptomatic COVID carriers, who may be spreading the virus without knowing it.
Insurance information will be taken at the testing site, but no copay will be charged at the time of a test. Covenant is only seeing insured patients and those who go are asked to bring their ID with them.
Results will be returned to Covenant within three-to-four days and then mailed to those who were tested.
Patients who tested positive for the antibodies should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and social distance, wear masks in public and practice good hand washing.
Those who tested positive also have the option to reach out to Vitalant to see if they would be a good candidate to donate convalescence plasma.
Covenant emphasizes, this testing site is for healthy individuals, and those who think they may have the virus should visit its drive-through clinic at People’s Bank Stadium at Frenship High School in Wolfforth.
“We know many more people in Lubbock have been infected than is currently being reported as our ability to test for the virus has been limited by the availability of test kits and test supplies," Dr. Michael Robertson, Covenant Health Partners CEO, said in a Covenant news release. “This antibody testing should provide us a more accurate determination for how many people in our community have been infected.”
