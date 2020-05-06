Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Gov. Abbott to open salons, barbershops, more; state sends extra help to Panhandle; schools given OK to have graduation ceremonies

May 6, 2020

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has added seven new cases of COVID-19, which brings to total to 567.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons can open Friday.

Abbott also said a state team will join the national strike force team investigating a COVID outbreak in the Panhandle.

Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship are making plans to have outdoor graduation ceremonies.

