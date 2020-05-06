Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has added seven new cases of COVID-19, which brings to total to 567.
- The number of active cases reported dropped to 249, while recoveries rose to 272.
- One death was reported on Tuesday, a total of 46 people have died.
- Take a look at the details here: COVID-19: 7 new cases, one additional death; 567 total in Lubbock County
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons can open Friday.
- Station must be six feet apart and marks are recommended for stylists and customers.
- Gyms will be allowed to open on May 18.
- Read more here: Gov. Abbott: Salons open May 8, gyms open May 18
Abbott also said a state team will join the national strike force team investigating a COVID outbreak in the Panhandle.
- Surge response teams, formed by Abbott, will be sent to the Panhandle to investigate.
- The national strike force team was sent to the area on Monday.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Abbott sending “surge team” to look at spiraling coronavirus rates near Texas meatpacking plants
Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship are making plans to have outdoor graduation ceremonies.
- LISD graduations will take place at Plains Capital Park.
- Lubbock-Cooper graduation will be at Pirate Stadium.
- Frenship High School will have graduation at People’s Bank Stadium.
- Read that story here: LISD, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship announce outdoor graduation plans
