Economic recovery task force to host 4 p.m. news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force will host a 4 p.m. news conference to announce guidelines on businesses that will be allowed to open May 8.
This comes one day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced businesses like hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons and other can open up in the State of Texas. Though those businesses are allowed to open, there are certain restrictions in place.
Those include stylists seeing one customer at a time, while others wait in their cars until it is their turn in the chair. Operation stations should also remain limited to keep six feet of distance between people.
Gyms and other non-essential businesses will be allowed to open May 18 at 25 percent occupancy. Customers must be six feet apart, wear gloves and all equipment must be sanitized after each use.
The showers and lockers will still remain closed.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream that news conference on KCBD.com, through Facebook and YouTube.
