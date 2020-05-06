KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hoodie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hoodie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hoodie is a 7-month-old gray pit that came to LAS six weeks ago.
She is a bit timid at first, but gets comfortable and will blossom around people. She is up-to-date on her vaccines but is not fixed but comes with a voucher.
Hoodie’s adoption fees for Wednesday, May 6, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
