Leaders call for release of jailed Dallas salon owner who defied shutdown order

The Judgement of Contempt and Order of Confinement from the 14th Judicial District Court states Luther’s refusal to cease operations constituted criminal contempt of court, and that the defiance of the Court’s order was “open, flagrant and intentional.” The order states Luther would be remanded to the custody of Dallas County Sheriffs and “confined in a penal facility” for seven days, with a fine of $500.00 for each of the seven days in which the court says Luther violated the order.