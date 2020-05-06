LPD Wanted Wednesday: Police searching for five suspects from four incidents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have once again released camera footage from four recent incidents and they need your help identifying suspects involved, in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
Lubbock Police posted video on social media with surveillance clips and case details of two suspects involved in separate hit and runs, two suspects in a vehicle burglary, and one suspect wanted for an aggravated assault.
Police say if you have any information, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
