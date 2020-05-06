Lubbock hair salon repainting, performing deep clean before reopening on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock hair salons are doing deep cleaning this week, and they’re asking customers to be patient as they prepare to reopen on Friday.
Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement on Tuesday, saying cosmetology, hair and nail salons could open.
Jenny Davidson Meadows is co-owner of Davidson Taylor Salon and Day Spa.
“I was immediately excited,” Meadows said. “Then immediately after that...it’s going to be an onslaught of all the people calling and the amount of protocol we have to do. It’s overwhelming. It’s going to be a whole new ballgame for us.”
Since the day her shop closed, Meadows said her team have been working to clean every booth and repaint the salon. Germ Blast came by to disinfect on Wednesday.
“We wanted this place to be completely clean when we started out,” Meadows said. “Then I decided that the best thing I could do for a second layer protection would be calling Germ Blast.”
Germ Blast is a Lubbock company started in 2009. Recently, the company has been traveling all over Texas and New Mexico to help clean and sanitize homes and businesses.
“We use a multi-step service. We start with a very detailed wipe down of all your high touch points, then we use electrostatic sprayers and spray a hospital-grade disinfectant,” said Christy Haynes, Vice President of Client Experience at Germ Blast.
Meadows has advice for clients looking to get back into their favorite salons as they reopen. She’s asking them to be kind and patient.
“We’re only one person and there’s going to be an onslaught of people wanting to get in. They have to know that we’re trying to do our very best,” she said. “We’re not trying to ignore anyone. It’s just that with having the protocols we have in place we’ll probably not have a lot of time to communicate a lot with them throughout the day... So I just asked them to be kind and be patient.”
Davidson said there will be rules in place for their customers before they can come into the building.
Be sure to check out your individual salon’s rules and requirements before heading out.
