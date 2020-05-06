Lubbock man indicted for aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury/sexual

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Garcia, 39, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on three counts of aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury/sexual.
The police report says Garcia contacted an ex-girlfriend and asked to borrow some money.
The victim tried to leave before Garcia arrived.
The police report said Garcia had a gun and hit the victim in the forehead with it. When the victim regained consciousness, she was in Garcia’s vehicle.
The victim states she was being assaulted all over her body by Garcia while he was driving the vehicle.
Being that she feared for her life, she jumped from the moving vehicle to get away.
He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a $70,000 bond.
There is an enhancement to the charge because in July 2010, Garcia was convicted of the felony offense of assault strangulation.
