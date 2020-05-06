Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of an adult

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Robert Joseph Evitts III, 32, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated sexual assault of an adult.
According to the police reports, the victim knew her attacker and the crime was not random.
The police report states the victim, who is considered elderly as defined by the Texas Penal Code, told police Evitts was angry because he ran out of drugs on July 22. She reported he began to strangle her with an electrical cord and then began strangling her with his hands.
She told police he then “sodomized” her. She told police Evitts threatened to light her hair on fire and told her she was going to die.
She was able to get away and go to a nearby gas station to get help.
Evitts admitted to police he sodomized her and he stopped after she told him to stop three times.
Evitts is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $37,500.
