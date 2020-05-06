Lubbock man indicted for sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stephen Justin Torres, 33, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on charges of sexual assault of a child.
The police report says Torres admitted to police he drank with the juvenile. The juvenile told police Torres forced her to drink a large amount of alcohol.
The juvenile told police she fell asleep after drinking and woke up to him assaulting her, but fell asleep again. She woke up the next day and was in pain.
Torres told police he woke up to the juvenile having sex with him. He said he pushed her off of him. He went to sleep and the next day realized what happened and started to feel bad about it.
The juvenile called police and reported the assault.
He was arrested on April 15 and was released on May 4 after posting a $75,000 bond.
