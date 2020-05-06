Lubbock Youth Softball cancels spring season

“Good morning LYS Friends and Family, it is with deep regret that we come to you with very sad news this morning. We held out hope for as long as we possibly could, but due to the situation with Covid-19 and the unfortunate effects, it has caused so many of our community. LYS had no choice but to make the decision to effectively cancel our 2020 Spring Season as of this evening. For the 1st time in 49 years, LYS will not be having a spring season, but we want to make sure everyone knows that WE WILL BE BACK FOR THE FALL, and our board is working toward making it a fall season like none other for our LYS kids! For all those that have signed up, we will be issuing refunds via checks and sending those out to the address on file with the registrations we received online and at in-person signups. Please allow up to 14 days for them to be received. For anyone that may no longer be at the same address, please contact your league commissioners individually ASAP to provide them any updated information. 6U - Casey 806.781.3161, 8U - Denese 806.559.0604, 10U/12U Edward 806.787.6380, 14U & Jr’s Erica 806.782.5132.”