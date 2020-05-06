Tattoo, piercing, massage businesses not allowed to open in Gov. Abbott’s executive order

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 he is allowing hair, nail and tanning salons to reopen on May 8, 2020. The executive order was issued with specific guidelines for each business. However, some businesses that were grouped together with the salons when they were closed in March are not allowed to open yet.
Within the executive order, it states:
“People shall avoid visiting bars, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, sexually oriented businesses, or interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys, video arcades, amusement parks, water parks, or splash pads, unless these enumerated establishments or venues are specifically added as a reopened service by proclamation or future executive order of the governor.”
The Open Texas checklist was revised on May 5, 2020. Click here for details on the guidelines for those businesses who are allowed to open.
