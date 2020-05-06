Texas Fishing Report

BAFFIN BAY: VERY GOOD. 81 degrees. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.