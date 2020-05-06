With COVID-19, age is not the whole story

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For weeks, we have been warned that the elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. It is true they are vulnerable, but we have learned that does not mean the virus will kill them.
Every night, we keep a count of the increasing number of recoveries. Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, has told us that a lot of the patients who recover are in nursing homes.
Dr. John Culberson specializes in geriatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
He has this important message to seniors: “There are many people who get COVID in their 70s, 80s and 90s who do recover. The majority of those individuals do recover and that needs to be stressed. They need to come out of their house sometimes and come back to the doctor’s office because actually, they risk missing out on necessary medical care because they’re afraid. The last thing they want is to get sick because if they get sick, they’re going to die. Meanwhile, they’re letting other health issues go to the back burner, which is not good.”
So, how should those seniors take control of their health and ask for help? Dr. Culberson says it’s as simple as using the telephone to call their doctor.
He says, “We’ll help them make the decision as to what the appropriate actions are.”
