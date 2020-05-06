With COVID-19, age is not the whole story

He has this important message to seniors: “There are many people who get COVID in their 70s, 80s and 90s who do recover. The majority of those individuals do recover and that needs to be stressed. They need to come out of their house sometimes and come back to the doctor’s office because actually, they risk missing out on necessary medical care because they’re afraid. The last thing they want is to get sick because if they get sick, they’re going to die. Meanwhile, they’re letting other health issues go to the back burner, which is not good.”