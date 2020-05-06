51-year-old indicted for sexual assault of an adult

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jose G. Paez, 51, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on the charge of sexual assault of an adult.
The adult was still a high school student at the time of the assault.
It happened in January of 2019.
According to the police reports, some high school students met at a house to “drink and hang out.”
When the party started, Paez was not at the house.
The girl fell asleep wearing a one-piece pajama outfit. She told police when she woke up, she was spread out and naked.
The police report says when she noticed Paez beside her and she believed he was putting on his pants.
Later, she told police she vaguely remembers her onesie being unzipped and Paez sexually assaulting her.
Police asked Paez for a DNA sample and he agreed. However, he left the country and never contacted police to give the sample.
Paez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.