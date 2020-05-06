32-year-old indicted for sexual assault of a child under 15 years of age

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sammy Gutierrez, 32, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
In January police were called to a house in north Lubbock in reference to a sexual assault.
The reporting party said Gutierrez had been staying at the home for about two weeks. The house only had two rooms, the reporting party said all of the males slept in one room and the females in the other.
The morning of the assault, the reporting party said they saw Gutierrez leave the house with a laundry basket full of clothing.
When he left, the male victim told the reporting party that Gutierrez had sexually assaulted him.
The victim is a juvenile, under the age of 15.
The victim told police he woke up to Gutierrez performing oral sex on him.
Gutierrez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.