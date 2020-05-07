Arrington posts video of virtual tour of Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCBD) - As students work from home Congressman Jodey Arrington has shared a way to learn about our nation’s capital.
Arrington announced a virtual tour of Washington D.C. for West Texas students.
The tour features Arrington visiting the capitol building, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, while talking about the history and important of each location.
Because so many schools have closed and canceled trips to Washington D.C. because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arrington said this provides an alternative for students to explore United States history.
The link to Arrington’s YouTube video can be found here.
