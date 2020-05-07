City to host 11:30 a.m. virtual news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will have another news conference at 11:30 a.m. today to provide the latest information from the health department and some data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock County.
Speakers during today’s news conference will include Katherine Wells, director of public health; Dr. Ron Cook, the Lubbock health authority; Shelia Patterson Harris, District 2 city councilperson; Juan Chadis, District 1 city councilperson; and Dan Pope, Lubbock’ mayor.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will have the conference live on air, and stream it online at KCBD.com., on the free KCBD mobile app, Facebook and YouTube.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.