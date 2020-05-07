Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock prepares for Friday re-open, 1 dead after hit-and-run, Labor Department to release weekly jobless report

By Michael Cantu | May 7, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added eight new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 575.

Starting Friday, Texas hair salons, barbershops and other grooming businesses can re-open but there are strict guidelines they must follow.

Lubbock police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run near East 1st Place and North Zenith.

The Labor Department will release another unemployment report today.

  • Right now, it is estimated another 3.1-3.3 million people submitted unemployment applications since last week.
  • If that estimate is correct, that would put the total unemployed to around 33 million in the last seven weeks.
  • Read more here: April jobs data to show epic losses and soaring unemployment

