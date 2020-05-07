Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added eight new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 575.
- There are now 245 active cases and 283 recoveries.
- A total of 47 people have died.
Starting Friday, Texas hair salons, barbershops and other grooming businesses can re-open but there are strict guidelines they must follow.
- The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task force has added some voluntary guidelines to those mandated by Gov. Greg Abbott.
- Businesses can visit the City of Lubbock’s website to find information on becoming a Lubbock Safe! establishment.
Lubbock police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run near East 1st Place and North Zenith.
- Investigators say a vehicle hit 52-year-old Lydia Lopez, then fled the scene.
- Lopez was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.
The Labor Department will release another unemployment report today.
- Right now, it is estimated another 3.1-3.3 million people submitted unemployment applications since last week.
- If that estimate is correct, that would put the total unemployed to around 33 million in the last seven weeks.
