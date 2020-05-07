KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zeke, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zeke is a 2.5-year-old pit who has been at the shelter for six weeks.
He loves being outside and does well with kids. He would also work best as an only-dog, because he always wants to be the center of attention.
Zeke’s adoption fees for Thursday, May 7, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
