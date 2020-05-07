Lubbock PD responding to shots fired on Ave Q, one person deceased

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have closed parts of Avenue Q between 29th Street and 31st street after one person was found with injuries.
Lubbock Police say they originally responded to a report of a traffic accident in the 1700 block of 30th Street, around 8:10, Thursday evening, that turned into a shots fired call.
According to LPD, one person was found with injuries, LPD later confirmed one person is deceased.
Please avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.
